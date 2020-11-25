*O, The Oprah Magazine's cover price is $4.99 for all issues and publishes monthly except Jul/Aug and when future combined issues are published that count as two issues as indicated on the issue's cover. Sales tax will be charged where applicable. O, The Oprah Magazine is published by Hearst Magazine Media, Inc. ©2020

This form is secured by SSL encryption. Hearst Customer Service • P.O. Box 6000, Harlan, IA 51593-1500

CUSTOMER SERVICE: PRINT • DIGITAL|PRIVACY NOTICE|YOUR CALIFORNIA PRIVACY RIGHTS

INTEREST-BASED ADS|TERMS OF USE|HEARST MAGAZINE SUBSCRIPTIONS|Do Not Sell My Personal Information